THE KOVENANT Featuring Former DIMMU BORGIR And CRADLE OF FILTH Members Officially Reunite; New Music In The Works - "Older, Uglier, But More Professional Than Ever"

Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, formerly the backing vocalist for Cradle Of Filth, has checked in with the following update:

"Nagash, Steiner, Myself, Astennu and Hellhammer will be reuniting officially for The Kovenant. Sadly, Blackheart will be missing, hopefully short term; however he will be replaced by Knut from Arcturus for any shows. Luckily for The Kovenant, we have the amazing Photograve Management on our side. Older, uglier, but more professional than ever! Here is to whatever the future may hold for us."

The Kovenant originally formed as a symphonic black metal act known as Covenant in 1993, but in 1999 were forced to change their name to The Kovenant due to a dispute with a Swedish electronic band of the same name. The band's name change also marked a change in sound/style, as the band from there on began to focus more on an aggrotech / industrial metal sound heavily influenced by Europe's EBM scene. Despite their style change, The Kovenant did however later reissue their early albums under The Kovenant name.

Photo: Håkon Grav