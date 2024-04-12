THE KOVENANT To Perform Live For The First Time In Over A Decade; Eindhoven Metal Meeting 2024 Show Confirmed

Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, formerly the backing vocalist for Cradle Of Filth, recently checked in with the following update:

"Nagash, Steiner, Myself, Astennu and Hellhammer will be reuniting officially for The Kovenant. Sadly, Blackheart will be missing, hopefully short term; however he will be replaced by Knut from Arcturus for any shows. Luckily for The Kovenant, we have the amazing Photograve Management on our side. Older, uglier, but more professional than ever! Here is to whatever the future may hold for us."

Now, the band has announced their first live show and issued the following statement:

"The first of many. Coming soon to a city near you. Nexus set plus songs from In Times Before the Light and Animatronic."

Additionally, Sarah has expanded on the band's return to the stage:

"This is the first of many announcements... please bear with us. We are extremely lucky to have the most professional and kind man supporting us, without this booking agent / TM, this wouldn't be happening the way it is. Please remember we have NO control over where we play and it's all about the offers we receive. We are grateful to every offer we receive and are amazed at the interest in this reunion. As mentioned before, one of the original Nexus line up sadly will not be with us for a while, but he is replaced by the magnificent Knut of Arcturus. We are very very lucky that so many loyal fans have stuck by this album and line up. The lovely Nagash will always be the first port of call for questions! But I can assure you, it's incredibly exciting and as I say, let's see what the future holds for us. We can't wait to play for you!"

The Kovenant originally formed as a symphonic black metal act known as Covenant in 1993, but in 1999 were forced to change their name to The Kovenant due to a dispute with a Swedish electronic band of the same name. The band's name change also marked a change in sound/style, as the band from there on began to focus more on an aggrotech / industrial metal sound heavily influenced by Europe's EBM scene. Despite their style change, The Kovenant did however later reissue their early albums under The Kovenant name.

Photo: Håkon Grav