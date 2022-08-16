THE L.A. MAYBE Launch Pre-Order For Deluxe Edition Of Dirty Damn Tricks

On August 26th, The L.A. Maybe will release a Deluxe Edition of their debut album, Dirty Damn Tricks, which was originally issued in 2021. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

It will contain all ten original tracks, plus six bonus tracks, comprised of acoustic versions, demos, and a brand new song called "The Long Road".

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, The L.A. Maybe guitarist Dallas Dwight revealed the inspiration behind "The Long Road" saying, "'The Long Road' was written for anyone who feels like they aren’t where they want to be in life. For those feeling lost or out of place. For the dreamers who long to fly away from the mundane. Each verse signifies a vignette of a different type of struggle. We’ve more than likely all been one (or all) of the four characters at some point in our lives. More than anything, 'The Long Road' symbolizes hope and the will to never give up on what you want out of life." Check out the lyric video below.

Tracklisting:

"Mr. Danger"

"Sucker Punch"

"Oh Sugar"

"She's Reckless"

"Peace Of Mind"

"When I'm Gone"

"Take Me Away"

"Sweet"

"Fake"

"Up Next To You"

"Peace Of Mind" (Acoustic Version)

"Oh Sugar" (Acoustic Version)

"When I'm Gone" (Acoustic Version)

"Peace Of Mind" (Demo)

"She's Reckless" (Demo)

"The Long Road" (Acoustic Version)

Catch The L.A. Maybe live in concert at the following shows:

August

17 - University of South Carolina - Columbia, SC

18 - Hobo's - Fort Mill, SC

20 - The Shore Club - Tega Cay, SC

September

2 - Mid America Outdoors - Jay, OK

3 - Redneck Raft Out - Afton, OK

9 - Whiskey Sowers - Mebane, NC

15 - Tin Roof - Myrtle Beach, SC

23 - Hickory Tavern Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

October

21 - Tin Roof - Columbia, SC

November

4 - Hickory Tavern Ballantyne - Charlotte, NC

5 - Lake Hickory Haunts - Hickory, NC

12 - Stooges Pub & Grub - Mint Hill, NC