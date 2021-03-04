THE L.A. MAYBE Release Second Single / Video, "Sucker Punch"

Carolinas based heavy rock band The L.A. Maybe - fronted by lead singer Alvi Robinson, made famous when he was nearly selected to front AC/DC in 2016 - have released the official music video for their second single, "Sucker Punch".

"Sucker Punch" appears on The L.A. Maybe's upcoming, freshman album, Dirty Damn Tricks, due out March 26th.

"For our second single, we wanted to showcase a slightly different side of the band. 'Sucker Punch' is a high-energy rocker that comes together when you combine a huge rock anthem chorus with a relentless driving groove, sprinkle in some Southern Carolina heat, and bring it all into the 21st Century. This track is an anthem for those who fly the flag of the New Wave of American Rock. It’s about always being told no, but never accepting defeat. But most of all, it’s a call to arms for rock n’ roll fans everywhere to stand up, get loud, and to never let the music die without a hell of a fight." - The L.A. Maybe

The L.A. Maybe is a six-piece rock n' roll band hailing from the southern heat of the Carolinas. If you’re a fan of Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, or Van Halen… you will feel right at home adding LAM to your record collection.

Lead vocalist Alvi Robinson (who was one of only four singers to audition to replace Brian Johnson in AC/DC in 2016) lays down gritty, passionate vocals while the rest of the band back him up with slithering riffs, huge catchy hooks, and ripping guitar solos.

LAM firmly plants its feet at the very forefront of the New Wave of Classic Rock movement and you’re sure to have at least one of their choruses stuck in your head at any given moment.

Drawing influence from nearly every style of music, The L.A. Maybe put on an electrifying live show and stand for everything you love about rock music, old and new.

Check out "Mr. Danger", the first single and video from Dirty Damn Tricks.

"'Mr. Danger' is our ode to living fast and loose. As our debut single, it serves as a call to arms for rock n’ roll fans everywhere to stand up, get loud, and to never let the genre die without a hell of a fight." - The L.A. Maybe

For further details, visit The L.A. Maybe on Facebook.