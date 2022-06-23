THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Announce New Show / Livestream

The L.I.F.E. Project - the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson - have just announced a new show and livestream in Des Moines, Iowa.

"I'm very excited to reveal we’ve got a new show coming up at xBk Live in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, August 4th, hosted by Andy Hall of LAZER 103.3 FM," states Rand. "Event features our live performance, plus special interviews, and more." Both general admission in-person tickets, as well as livestream access passes, are on-sale now at this location.

The L.I.F.E. Project recently shared a live performance video for "Purgatory", off their self-titled EP, out now. The clip below was filmed at The Riff in Springfield, Missouri on April 30, 2022 - the concert debut of The L.I.F.E. Project.

"We are very excited to announce we’re hitting the road this summer with Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush on select US dates this August," states The L.I.F.E. Project. "We’ll be playing these cities for the first time as a band, and we couldn’t be more hyped to get out there and play for you all. Tickets are on-sale now at this location. See you soon!" Confirmed shows are as listed:

August

10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

11 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

25 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

(Photo by @trav.mcavaddy at xBk Live)