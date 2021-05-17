THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Featuring STONE SOUR Guitarist JOSH RAND And PARALANDRA Vocalist CASANDRA CARSON Release "The Nothingness" Guitar Playthrough Video

Though Stone Sour is currently in the midst of an indefinite hiatus, guitarist Josh Rand is anything but inactive. In fact, he's teamed up with Springfield-based vocalist Casandra Carson for a brand-new creative outlet, The L.I.F.E. Project, reports Sam Roche of Guitar World.

While we'll have to wait until later in the year to hear the duo's debut EP, their first single "The Nothingness" – which arrived in April – offers a taste of what's to come. Check out a newly released guitar playthrough video of that very song, followed by the official video.

Speaking with Behind The Vinyl in May 2020, Rand revealed The L.I.F.E. Project was in the works, although the name hadn't been decided on at the time.

Rand: "It definitely is different than what I think most people would expect. I decided if I was gonna do anything that I wanted it not to sound like tone Sour, because it's going to, to some degree. A lot of them are piano based, and I'm running with it like that. I've also started incorporating all these different instruments - all kinds of crazy percussion and stuff - because I just wanted to have fun and be creative and not try to write the next '30/30-150' or have that pressure of trying to do that."

