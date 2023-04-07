THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Postpone April Concerts

The L.I.F.E. Project - the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand, and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson - have postponed all of their April 2023 tour dates. A statement from the band reads:

"Due to unexpected events, we have to postpone the April shows. We are already working on rescheduling and as soon as we have the new dates, we will let you guys know! Thank you in advance for your understanding. We will see you soon!"

Frontwoman Casandra Carson commented further: "You all know this is the last thing we wanted to do, but sometimes life throws you obstacles that are completely out of your control. We’re currently working on making up these dates as soon as possible! We’ll keep you updated with information as it comes."

In September 2022, The L.I.F.E. Project released a stand-alone single, "Dying Of The Light", which can be streamed / downloaded at this location.

The official video for "Dying Of The Light", which can be seen below, features behind the scenes footage from The L.I.F.E. Project's time on the road with Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush last summer.

Casandra Carson confesses: "I love being able to play a new song live before releasing it, because you can actually watch people's reactions to it in real time - it's like getting an honest, firsthand opinion. 'Dying Of The Light' definitely turned some heads on this last tour. It’s not often that the crowd hears a song for the first time and is singing along by the last chorus, so I’d say it went over really well!”

Meanwhile, guitarist and songwriter Josh Rand notes: "Sometimes the best songs just put themselves together. That’s how I feel with 'Dying Of The Light'. I had the basic song structure down within about 30 minutes, everything just came together."

