THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Release New Single / Video "Dying Of The Light"

September 11, 2022, 14 minutes ago

news the l.i.f.e. project heavy metal

THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Release New Single / Video "Dying Of The Light"

The L.I.F.E. Project - the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson - have shared their brand new single "Dying Of The Light", which can be streamed / downloaded now at this location.

The official video for "Dying Of The Light", which can be seen below, features behind the scenes footage from The L.I.F.E. Project's time on the road with Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush this summer.

 



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Featured Video

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

THE RETALIATORS Official Trailer!

Latest Reviews