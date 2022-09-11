THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Release New Single / Video "Dying Of The Light"

The L.I.F.E. Project - the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson - have shared their brand new single "Dying Of The Light", which can be streamed / downloaded now at this location.

The official video for "Dying Of The Light", which can be seen below, features behind the scenes footage from The L.I.F.E. Project's time on the road with Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush this summer.