THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Release "Purgatory" Live Performance Video
June 19, 2022, 43 minutes ago
"We just dropped a live performance to 'Purgatory', off our self-titled EP, out now," states The L.I.F.E. Project - the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson.
The clip below was filmed at The Riff in Springfield, Missouri on April 30, 2022 - the concert debut of The L.I.F.E. Project.
"We are very excited to announce we’re hitting the road this summer with Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush on select US dates this August," states The L.I.F.E. Project. "We’ll be playing these cities for the first time as a band, and we couldn’t be more hyped to get out there and play for you all. Tickets are on-sale now at this location. See you soon!" Confirmed shows are as listed:
August
10 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
11 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
19 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
20 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheater
22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
24 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
25 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
27 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre