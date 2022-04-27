THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Reveal Touring Lineup

Ahead of their live performance debut at The Riff in Springfield, MO on Saturday, April 30th, The L.I.F.E. Project, the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated Stone Sour guitarist, Josh Rand and Paralandra vocalist / guitarist Casandra Carson, have revealed who will be joining them onstage.

"You guys have been asking for a long time, who is gonna play in the band? Well, here it is… the official L.I.F.E. Project lineup! It’s crazy to think that Josh and I started writing songs together two years ago and we’re finally taking it to the stage," says Casandra. "I couldn’t be happier with the people we’ve chosen to join us on this journey. Absolutely incredible musicians and all around great human beings (one of which I might be a little biased towards). Rehearsals have been going amazing, and I truly can’t wait for you guys to see the show we’ve put together! See ya this Saturday in Springfield, MO at The Riff for The L.I.F.E. Project’s live debut!"

Diana Weishaar - keys / backing vocals

Josh Rand - guitar

Casandra Carson - lead vocals

Jaron Gulino - bass

Celestino Ramirez - drums

Last month, The L.I.F.E. Project released a 4-track EP, titled Big F.O.U.R. via Bloodblast. The collection features a clutch of cover versions, one each from heavy music's pioneering icons; Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax. The duo's take on Anthrax's "Caught In A Mosh" can be enjoyed below. In addition, the single's sleeve artwork was designed by none other than Anthrax drummer, Charlie Benante. Secure your copy here.

Discussing the release, Josh Rand tells us: "Recording a Big F.O.U.R. cover EP is something that I have wanted to do for a very, very long time, and last Fall I decided to finally do it with The L.I.F.E. Project. Without these four bands (Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer) my musical career wouldn’t be where it is today. In some ways you could say this project is paying homage to them or, how I see it, a return to where it all started in my parents' house as a teenager trying to learn just a piece of the music."

"Each of the four songs that I picked were pivotal in my development as a musician. Whether it was learning the intro to 'One' on guitar, drums on 'Symphony [Of Destruction]' or bass lines in 'Caught In A Mosh'. This EP was a true love and passion project for myself. I feel I captured the vibe and the spirit of the original, but with The L.I.F.E. Project sound. Hopefully you hear it too!"

Rand continues; "Among The Living is a top three album of all-time for me, so covering ‘Caught In A Mosh’ was a no brainer for us to do."

Casandra Carson also elaborates; "'Caught In A Mosh' has an infectious energy to it, and I’m absolutely stoked with how it turned out."

Meanwhile, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello comments; "Casandra sounds great and Josh did an amazing job nailing all the parts on 'Caught In A Mosh' - great job guys!”

The L.I.F.E. Project - Big F.O.U.R. EP artwork and tracklisting:

"South Of Heaven"

"Caught In A Mosh"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"One"

Stylistically, The L.I.F.E. Project is a fluid combination of classic metal sensibility and Rand’s penchant for pushing the boundaries of contemporary heavy. Released last summer, The L.I.F.E. Project's debut self-titled EP can be streamed at this location, with physical CDs and vinyl options available exclusively through the band's webstore, or via the Nuclear Blast store.

(Photo by Ryan Berrier Design & Photography)