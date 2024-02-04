THE LAZYS Offer Behind The Scenes Glimpse At Filming Of "Rattle Them Bones" Video

"We're stoked with the amazing reception our newest track, 'Rattle Them Bones', has had as well as the music video," begins an update from Australian rockers, The Lazys. "So we thought we'd share a glimpse of the fun and craziness that made the video what it is. Check out this Behind The Scenes video."

In October 2023, The Lazys released a new music video for their hell-raising track “Rattle Them Bones”, which earned the quartet their sixth Top 30 Active Rock single in Canada. Directed by Scott Baker, the music video is packed with high-voltage energy, screaming guitar riffs, monstrous drums, and Leon Harrison’s signature vocals, it’s everything you’d expect from The Lazys and more!

“Shot in Ontario, Canada the video captures the raw, chaotic essence of our band's live performances but also creates a story. The video, filmed and directed by our mate Scott Baker, is a play on us "coming back from the dead" with elements of humour and the resurrection of the band post-pandemic. A lot of hard work, flights and fun went into making this video and we hope our fans enjoy it as much as we did making it,” explains the band.

“'Rattle Them Bones' was born out of frustration during the pandemic while navigating our way back to what we do best. It's been a while since we've released new music, but we can promise you that this rock n roll bone shaker was worth the wait,” says guitarist Matty Morris.

Stream “Rattle Them Bones” here.

In live news, The Lazys are preparing for a five date mini-tour of Ontario, Canada. Details can be found in the official poster, pictured below.

