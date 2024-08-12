THE LAZYS Stream New Song "Ripper Of A Night"

Rambunctious Aussie scamps The Lazys have released a brand new song called "Ripper Of A Night". Listen to the track below, and stream / download it here. "Crack a cold one and turn this up to 11," urges the band.

It's been five long years, but finally The Lazys are coming back to Europe. Last seen in The UK at Ramblin' Man and Bloodstock festivals, things were just getting started for these renowned live ruffians when the pandemic hit and all their plans came to a screeching halt.

It's a testament to their love of rock n roll and sheer bloody-minded determination that the band stubbornly refused to give up. The newly announced tour dates in August and September 2024 include headline shows, a number of festivals, and a one-off slot in Bradford with Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons.

Amiable frontman Leon Harrison quips, "It’s been a while between biscuits and beers but to our pals in the UK and Europe, the next round's on us! See ya soon, legends!"

Guitarist Matty Morris adds, "UK and Europe! It’s been way too long between drinks. Been missing you guys since we left in 2019. It’s gonna be awesome to be back. These shows are going to be insane and I can’t bloody wait. Bring it on!"

Tickets are on sale now at this location for the following shows:

August

29 - Manchester, UK - The Star & Garter

30 - Bradford, UK - Nightrain (supporting Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

31 - Buckley, UK - Tivoli

September

1 - London, UK - The Black Heart

3 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Pitcher

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Nachtleben

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle

7 - Schupfen, Switzerland - Gravel Pit Festival

8 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

10 - Essen, Germany - Don't Panic

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

14 - Marienmunster, Germany - Altenbergen Rock N Revel Festival

15 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

(Photo courtesy of David McDonald Photography)