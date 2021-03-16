THE LION'S DAUGHTER Release Disturbing Music Video For New Song "Curtains"; Livestream Show Confirmed

St. Louis synth metal trio, The Lion's Daughter, will be releasing their fourth full-length, Skin Show, on April 9 via Season Of Mist. The band have released the nightmarish and intense music video for their new single, "Curtains". The clip, which was directed by Guilherme Henrqiues, is a disturbing look at obsession turned deadly. Watch the video below.

The band comments: '"Curtains' is about the way that obsession and paranoia can lead to destruction. And how sometimes when you try to kill that thing that waits in the dark, you actually only hurt yourself."

Director Guilherme Henriques adds, "As a director, you truly live for these type of clips where everybody around you is as invested technically and emotionally on the project as you are from the very beginning. The Lion's Daughter is one of the most cinematic and disturbing bands I ever worked with and ideas flow so well and so organically. This clip brings you a devastating episode where control and despair collide, where sadness takes you away on a journey through the depths of a broken spirit.

Moreover, The Lion's Daughter will be celebrating the April 9 release of Skin Show with brand new live stream. The stream is part of a four night event by Sinkhole and will air on Sunday, April 11 at 8 PM, EST. The band will also be joined by Hell Night for a double feature. Tickets and merch bundles are available here

Skin Show could serve as the soundtrack to Times Square in the 1970s - the epicenter of sin and salacious misdeeds; a haven for sex, drugs, and crime beneath the inviting glow of neon signs from sleazy adult video stores; a place one would not dare walk alone after midnight unless tempted by devil himself. Its deviant, raw, nasty, disturbing, and yet, the most lively, evolved, and polished version of the trio yet.

Skin Show is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Become The Night"

"Curtains"

"Neon Teeth"

"Dead In Dreams"

"Werewolf Hospital"

"Sex Trap"

"Snakeface"

"All Hell Is Mine"

"Skin Show"

"The Chemist"

"Sex Trap" video: