THE LONELY ONES Announce New Summer Tour Dates

May 9, 2023

Hard rock band, The Lonely Ones, have announced new tour dates for this summer. Dates are listed below, tickets available here.

Tour Dates:

June

23 - Hallam, PA - Tourist Inn

24 - Mount Holly, NJ - The Union Firehouse

25 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theatre

28 - Floyd, VA - Dogtown Roadhouse

29 - Virginia Beach, VA- Scandal's

30 - Wilmington, NC - Mad Katz

July

1 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble's

2 - Birmingham, AL -The Nick

5 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge

6 - Knoxville, TN - Preservation Pub

7 - Bristol, VA - Old Post 32

8 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

12 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

14 - Rockford, IL - Whiskeys Roadhouse

15 - South Bend, IN - Cheers Pub

21 - Glasgow, KY - AJ's Restaurant

22 - Springville, IN - Lawrence County Rec Park

The Lonely Ones are:

Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals

Tristan Woodruff - drums

Jymmy Tolland - guitar / vocals

Tru Roberts- bass / vocals