THE LONELY ONES Join Forces With Strüng Offering Guitar String Jewelry That Raises Money For Music Education; Video

Hard rock band, The Lonely Ones, have joined forces with the Strüng, offering guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.

The one of a kind, limited edition necklaces and bracelets are made from the donation of guitar strings from The Lonely Ones. Each unique piece is hand made in the USA. With your purchase, you will receive an official autographed authenticity card verifying the bands’ string.

“It’s always great to partner with a band that you know are awesome people as well as musicians. We’re really excited to have The Lonely One’s on board and raise more money for music education” says Strüng President, Tim Barbour.

The Lonely Ones' Jymmy Tolland speaks about partnering with Strüng:

The Lonely Ones jewelry can be purchased here. A portion of the proceeds support music education for kids.