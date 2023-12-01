THE LONELY ONES Release New Single “Don’t Cry For Me”

Experience the latest sensation from the rock band, The Lonely Ones. Their newest single, "Don't Cry For Me," arrives along with an electrifying new music video today, December 1, 2023. Anticipation has been mounting for their debut album, boasting 12 powerful tracks.

Preorders for the album are now open, offering an exclusive opportunity to reserve your signed copy. Act fast—place your order by December 11 to ensure your signed CD ships on December 14.

The Lonely Ones live:

December

15 – Kent, OH – The Outpost

16 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall (The Lonely Ones album release party)

Tickets are available at thelonelyones.net.