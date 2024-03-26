THE LONELY ONES Release New Single “My God”
March 26, 2024, 26 minutes ago
The Lonely Ones have released their new single "My God".
Lead vocalist Marty McCoy shares his raw and introspective perspective, stating, “I wrestle with faith and spirituality every day after watching the news for 20 minutes. If there is a God, he doesn’t want anything to do with us anymore.”
The band has announced new tour dates this spring and summer.
Dates:
April
6 – Mansfield, TX – Fat Daddy’s
7 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar & Grill
8 – Bandera, TX – Ground Zero Music Festival
10 – Woodway, TX – The Will
11 – Austin, TX – The Carousel Lounge
13 – Wichita Falls, TX – The Iron Horse Pub
May
25 – Madison, WI – BRATFEST
June
13 – Springfield, IL – Stadium Bar & Grill
14 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
15 – Tahlequah, OK – Rawk The River
July
5 – Franklin, OH – JD Legends
6 – Danville, KY – The Nook
7 – Park Hills, MO – Park Hills Underground
12 – Conneautville, PA – Country Corner
13 – Cantonsville, MD – Morseberger’s Tavern
18 – Fultondale, AL – Black Creek Tavern
19 – Black Mountain, NC – Silverados
20 – McCaysville, GA – TOONEYS Music Venue