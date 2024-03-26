THE LONELY ONES Release New Single “My God”

The Lonely Ones have released their new single "My God".

Lead vocalist Marty McCoy shares his raw and introspective perspective, stating, “I wrestle with faith and spirituality every day after watching the news for 20 minutes. If there is a God, he doesn’t want anything to do with us anymore.”

The band has announced new tour dates this spring and summer.

Dates:

April

6 – Mansfield, TX – Fat Daddy’s

7 – Houston, TX – Acadia Bar & Grill

8 – Bandera, TX – Ground Zero Music Festival

10 – Woodway, TX – The Will

11 – Austin, TX – The Carousel Lounge

13 – Wichita Falls, TX – The Iron Horse Pub

May

25 – Madison, WI – BRATFEST

June

13 – Springfield, IL – Stadium Bar & Grill

14 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

15 – Tahlequah, OK – Rawk The River

July

5 – Franklin, OH – JD Legends

6 – Danville, KY – The Nook

7 – Park Hills, MO – Park Hills Underground

12 – Conneautville, PA – Country Corner

13 – Cantonsville, MD – Morseberger’s Tavern

18 – Fultondale, AL – Black Creek Tavern

19 – Black Mountain, NC – Silverados

20 – McCaysville, GA – TOONEYS Music Venue