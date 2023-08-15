THE LONELY ONES Release New Single, Video “One More Time Around”
August 15, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Hard rock band The Lonely Ones has released brand new single "One More Time Around" along with the official music video.
The band comments:
"What if David Bowie, Oliver Tree, and Guns N’ Roses got together to write a modern/alt rock ballad about heartbreak and second chances? It would probably sound like our new single 'One More Time Around'. We recorded it at Sonic Lounge studios by legendary producer Joe Viers (KISS TwentyOne Pilots Starset)."
The Lonely Ones live:
August
17 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Chrome House Saloon
18 – La Crosse, WI – Cavalier Theater
19 – Glen Flora, WI – North Woods Rock Rally
September
2- Lebanon, IN – Echo Room
3 – Madison, WI – Taste Of Madison
October
21 – Battle Creek, MI – The Music Factory
22 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon
November
9 – West Dundee, IL – Rookies RocHaus
10 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre
11 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar
Tickets are available at thelonelyones.net.