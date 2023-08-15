THE LONELY ONES Release New Single, Video “One More Time Around”

Hard rock band The Lonely Ones has released brand new single "One More Time Around" along with the official music video.

The band comments:

"What if David Bowie, Oliver Tree, and Guns N’ Roses got together to write a modern/alt rock ballad about heartbreak and second chances? It would probably sound like our new single 'One More Time Around'. We recorded it at Sonic Lounge studios by legendary producer Joe Viers (KISS TwentyOne Pilots Starset)."

The Lonely Ones live:

August

17 – Cedar Rapids, IA – Chrome House Saloon

18 – La Crosse, WI – Cavalier Theater

19 – Glen Flora, WI – North Woods Rock Rally

September

2- Lebanon, IN – Echo Room

3 – Madison, WI – Taste Of Madison

October

21 – Battle Creek, MI – The Music Factory

22 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon

November

9 – West Dundee, IL – Rookies RocHaus

10 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre

11 – Janesville, WI – The Back Bar

Tickets are available at thelonelyones.net.