THE LONELY ONES Release Official Music Video For New Single "Gettin' High"

Hard rock band, The Lonely Ones, have released the official music video for their new single, "Gettin' High". Watch below.

"We’ve seen the opioid crisis ravage the world and unfortunately every single person in America has been touched by it in some way. Either with our own struggles or people very close to us. It’s a national emergency and the lyrics describe one of many experiences I’ve had with this drug taking away people I cared very deeply about," says Marty McCoy, the band's vocalist/guitarist.

Buy/stream the single here.

The Lonely Ones will be on tour for the rest of the year in support of the new single.

The Lonely Ones are:

Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals

Tommy Johnson - drums

Jymmy Tolland - bass / vocals

Jake Earley - guitar / vocals