THE LONLEY ONES Releases New Music Video “Gettin’ High”
July 17, 2021, an hour ago
Hard rock band The Lonely Ones have released the official music video for their new single titled "Gettin' High."
"We’ve seen the opioid crisis ravage the world and unfortunately every single person in America has been touched by it in some way. Either with our own struggles or people very close to us. It’s a national emergency and the lyrics describe one of many experiences I’ve had with this drug taking away people I cared very deeply about," says Marty McCoy, the band's vocalist/guitarist.
The Lonely Ones will be on tour for the rest of the year in support of the new single.
Dates:
August
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
20 - Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory
21 - Keokuk, IA L-Treyns
22 - Mishawaka, IN Smokestack Brew
28 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
29 - Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains
31- Louisville, KY Diamond Pub Concert Hall
September
3 - Huntington, WV V Club
4 - Akron, OH Empire Concert Club
7 - Iowa City, IA Gabe's
8 - Des Moines, IA Lefty's
9 - Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
10 - Janesville, WI Back Bar
11 - Chippewa Falls, WI Joel's 4 Corners
12 - Braidwood, IL Top Fuel Saloon