THE LONLEY ONES Releases New Music Video “Gettin’ High”

Hard rock band The Lonely Ones have released the official music video for their new single titled "Gettin' High."

"We’ve seen the opioid crisis ravage the world and unfortunately every single person in America has been touched by it in some way. Either with our own struggles or people very close to us. It’s a national emergency and the lyrics describe one of many experiences I’ve had with this drug taking away people I cared very deeply about," says Marty McCoy, the band's vocalist/guitarist.

The Lonely Ones will be on tour for the rest of the year in support of the new single.

Dates:

August

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

20 - Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory

21 - Keokuk, IA L-Treyns

22 - Mishawaka, IN Smokestack Brew

28 - Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

29 - Pipestem, WV Metal In The Mountains

31- Louisville, KY Diamond Pub Concert Hall

September

3 - Huntington, WV V Club

4 - Akron, OH Empire Concert Club

7 - Iowa City, IA Gabe's

8 - Des Moines, IA Lefty's

9 - Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

10 - Janesville, WI Back Bar

11 - Chippewa Falls, WI Joel's 4 Corners

12 - Braidwood, IL Top Fuel Saloon