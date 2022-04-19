THE LUCID Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Debut "Hair" Music Video
April 19, 2022, 41 minutes ago
The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), bassist David Ellefson (ex Megadeth), guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller, have released a music video for "Hair", a track from their debut self-titled album, released back in October via SpoilerHead Records.
Order the album here, and watch the video, directed by Hannah Fierman, below.
The band's debut album was produced by Mike Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.
Tracklisting:
"Maggot Wind"
"Deaths Of Despair"
"Spoiler Head"
"Hair"
"Maskronaut"
"Damned"
"Breech Boy"
"Pigs And Sons"
"Parade Of Spit"
"Hair" video:
"Deaths Of Despair" video:
The Lucid have lined up the live dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now. Exclusive VIP dinners with the band are also available at lucidofficial.com.
Dates:
May
20 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
21 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault
22 - Watertown, CT - The Jameson Pub
25 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
26 - West Dundee, IL - Rochaus
27 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
28 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club