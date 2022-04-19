THE LUCID Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Debut "Hair" Music Video

The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), bassist David Ellefson (ex Megadeth), guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller, have released a music video for "Hair", a track from their debut self-titled album, released back in October via SpoilerHead Records.

Order the album here, and watch the video, directed by Hannah Fierman, below.

The band's debut album was produced by Mike Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.

Tracklisting:

"Maggot Wind"

"Deaths Of Despair"

"Spoiler Head"

"Hair"

"Maskronaut"

"Damned"

"Breech Boy"

"Pigs And Sons"

"Parade Of Spit"

"Hair" video:

"Deaths Of Despair" video:

The Lucid have lined up the live dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now. Exclusive VIP dinners with the band are also available at lucidofficial.com.

Dates:

May

20 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

21 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

22 - Watertown, CT - The Jameson Pub

25 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

26 - West Dundee, IL - Rochaus

27 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

28 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club