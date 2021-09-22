THE LUCID Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Release New Single "Damned"; Audio

Vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier, bassist David Ellefson and drummer Mike Heller recently announced their self-titled debut album, The Lucid. The album, out October 15 via SpoilerHead Records, features nine heavy-hitting and emotionally charged tracks showcasing the eclectic quartet's unique sonic approach.

The group has released "Damned", the second single from the upcoming album. Listen to the song below and on on all digital platforms, and pre-order the album here.

Bassist David Ellefson states, "It's been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues... to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers. There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people. I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out!”

The album was produced by Mike Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.

Tracklisting:

"Maggot Wind"

"Deaths Of Despair"

"Spoiler Head"

"Hair"

"Maskronaut"

"Damned"

"Breech Boy"

"Pigs And Sons"

"Parade Of Spit"

"Damned":

"Maggot Wind":

Ellefson and Fortier have announced the pre-order for their award winning found footage horror film Dwellers which will be released October 12 on Blu-Ray and Digital streaming services and is available now in various limited edition pre-order bundles here.

Ellefson and Fortier will also be appearing at the following events:

Dead Conventions, Fort Wayne, IN - October 15-17

Chiller Theater, Parsippany, NJ - October 29-31

Vinnie Dombroski is on the heels of the latest Sponge record, Lavatorium and Mike Heller can be heard on the new Fear Factory album Aggression Continuum and most recent Raven album, Metal City.

(Photo - Tharasa DiMeo)