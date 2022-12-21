THE LUCID Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON Tease New Music For Early January Release

The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), bassist David Ellefson (ex Megadeth), guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller, are expected to release new music at the beginning of 2023.

The band took to social media yesterday (December 20), sharing the band's logo with the date "1.3.2023". The post was captioned "#comingsoon".

The Lucid released their self-titled debut album in October 2021 via SpoilerHead Records. The album, produced by Mike Heller and mixed and mastered by Lasse Lammert, is streaming on all platforms. Physical copies can be purchased here.

Tracklisting:

"Maggot Wind"

"Deaths Of Despair"

"Spoiler Head"

"Hair"

"Maskronaut"

"Damned"

"Breech Boy"

"Pigs And Sons"

"Parade Of Spit"

"Maskronaut" video:

"Hair" video:

"Deaths Of Despair" video: