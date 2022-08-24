THE LURKING FEAR Feat. AT THE GATES, THE HAUNTED Members Plotting New Material – “New Tunes Of Horror, Sickness, And Mental Illness Will Be Written…”

The Lurking Fear, the old-school death metal group from Sweden featuring members of At The Gates, Disfear, God Macabre, Skitsystem, Tormented and The Haunted, are planning the follow-up album to their 2021 Century Media release Death, Madness, Horror, Decay.

The band states:

“From the immense vaults of the horrific and haunting whispers of the dead, The Lurking fear rises. We are not dead, we are only deader...

“The progress of re-incarnating the psalms written by the gods of old incorporated with the sound of bones gnawed by the serpents of the underworld is taking place.

“New tunes of horror, sickness and mental illness will be written in the blood of the feeble minded. Hymns of the past will rise from the desert plains of the of the usurpers darkest place.

The Lurking Fear:

Andreas Axelsson – bass

Adrian Erlandsson – drums

Fredrik Wallenberg – guitars

Tomas Lindberg – vocals