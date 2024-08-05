The Metal Voice Reports From VOIVOD’s “We Are Connected” Premiere At Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 – “The Screen Is Bigger Than My House”

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to all the members of Voivod and director Felipe Belalcazar at the Art Exhibition (BBAM) in Montreal, Canada before the premiere of the bands documentary We Are Connceted.

The band members spoke about the making and completion of the long awaited (8-10 years) documentary on Voivod and the experience at the festival with Belacazar saying, “the screen is bigger than my house!”

Canada's The Metal Voice previously shared footage of Voivod's entrance at the event, which can be viewed below.

Voivod: We Are Connected traces the first 40 years of career of the famous and innovative Quebec metal band Voivod. Through numerous testimonies and archival documents we follow the impressive journey of this extraordinary band. The documentary is enhanced by the use of animations from the visual creations of the band's drummer, Michel "Away" Langevin.

It’s been a forty year journey punctuated by freak van accidents, bouts with cancer, Billboard recognition, and seismic lineup changes, never mind the event most critics assured would be the end of Voivod: the death of co-founding guitarist and composer Denis “Piggy” D’Amour. Despite adversity, and perhaps by cosmic intervention or just serendipity, Voivod found guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain, re-igniting their engines to deliver a string of albums and EPs leading to late-career triumphs The Wake (2019) and Synchro-Anarchy (2023).

"We Are Connected" delves into the band's creative journey and the challenges they've faced over the course of their career, while unequivocally reaffirming Voivod's status as one of Canada's most important and innovative musical exports.

Pictured at top:

Michel "Away" Langevin – drums (1982–present)

Denis "Snake" Bélanger – vocals (1982–1994, 2001–present)

Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain – guitars (2008–present)

Dominic "Rocky" Laroche – bass (2014–present)

Manager James Maclean

The Metal Voice - Jimmy Kay, Perrin Wolfson