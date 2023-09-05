THE METALVERSE Band FROSTBITE ORCKINGS Release “We Navigate” Music Video

Emerging from the Nocturnal Norths of the Metalverse, Frostbite Orckings once again proves their mastery of heavy music with the release of their new single, "We Navigate". This captivating track blends raw power with melodic finesse, showcasing the band's ability to craft an exhilarating heavy metal experience which inspires fans worldwide.

With more than 550,000 YouTube Views, 255,000 Spotify Streams, 800,000 TikTok Views, features from Metal Hammer, Rock Hard, TankTheTech, NikNocturnal, NDRBlue, Anonymous, Spark Magazine, and a partnership with the Wacken Open Air for their Wacken United Area, Frostbite Orckings has solidified their presence as a force to be reckoned with.

The release of "We Navigate" marks a significant milestone for Frostbite Orckings, as it paves the way for their upcoming full-length album, which will be announced in two weeks. Breaking new ground in the realm of heavy metal, this album will represent a monumental achievement as the first full-length heavy metal album composed by artificial intelligence, shaped and refined through the knowledge and insights of real musicians.

About The Metalverse

At the heart of The Metalverse lies a groundbreaking approach to musical creation. Compositions are crafted by AI trained in-house, in harmonious collaboration with the insights of real musicians. Future creative decisions of the band can be actively influenced by fans of The Metalverse bands. This fusion of human and artificial creativity results in musical expressions that are awe-inspiring and uniquely innovative, opening up new potential in the fields of music, immersive live events and gaming experiences.

Safeguarding Creativity

The revolutionary compositions brought to life within this realm are crafted by an Artificial Intelligence System. All training and production data and all software systems have been developed in-house. This ensures an IP and copyright safe output, of which every note is an original creation, providing artists with copyright assurance and pushing the boundaries of AI-driven music innovation.

A New Dawn Unveiled

The world caught a glimpse of The Metalverse's potential as it was unveiled at the illustrious Wacken Open Air. This watershed moment solidified The Metalverse as a catalyst for change, a testament to the boundless future of music.