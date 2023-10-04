THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Debut "The Hip" Music Video

Italy’s blackened deathcore outfit, The Modern Age Slavery, released their fourth studio album, 1901 | The First Mother, earlier this year via Fireflash Records. Today, the band release a new music video for "The Hip”, the new single taken from the album.

The video is a mix of live footage from shows in 2023, held by the band to promote the new album and from their performance at the Hills Of Rock Festival in Bulgaria in 2022.

Frontman Giovanni Berselli comments: ""The Hip", freely inspired from a Poem by Federico Taccini, talks about The Hipster culture - also recalling another TMAS song, 'Icon Of ADead World'. "The Hip" kinda underlines ‘the need’ to survive difficult times and to experience different cultures to truly appreciate ‘the place we call home’. The video though, is a collection of live shots. Indeed, the live action is the dimension we prefer, as it provide us the opportunity to fully vent our anger and to express our message in the best way possible, truly allowing us to touch our people! The Modern Age Slavery is a band that 'lives live’, I’ll never get tired of stating that!

Order 1901 | The First Mother here

Tracklisting:

“Pro Patria Mori”

“KLLD”

“Irradiate All The Earth”

“The Hip”

“Lilibeth”

“Overture To Silence”

“OXYgen”

“Nytric”

“Victoria’s Death”

“The Age Of Great Men”

“Blind” (Korn cover)

“Irradiate All The Earth” video:

“Blind” video:

“Pro Patria Mori”:

“KLLD”: