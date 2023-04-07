THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Issue “Pro Patria Mori” Video

Italy’s blackened deathcore outfit The Modern Age Slavery have unleashed a stunningly beautiful new cinematic masterpiece video for their new single “Pro Patria Mori”. The video clip was directed by Matteo Ermeti (Nove Film) and features the wonderful and talented actress Chiara Simonetta.

The Modern Age Slavery’s frontman Giovanni Berselli explains: "The title -- which is part of the sentence Dulce et Decorum Est Pro Patria Mori from the Latin poet Horace -- literally means how sweet and dignifying it is to die for one’s country. The meaning of that sentence has then been overturned by Wilfred Owen that somehow tries to tear down the same concept of nation. In my lyrics, I have tried to portrait, though using subtle images, and avoiding any clear reference to actual facts, a tortured prisoner forced to betray his most profound values.”

The Modern Age Slavery will release their fourth studio album, 1901 | The First Mother, on May 5, 2023 on their new label Fireflash Records (Holy Moses, Mystic Circle).

Preorder 1901 | The First Mother in the physical format of your choice (CD digipak, bundle with the CD and an exclusive T-Shirt), pre-save it on your favorite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive “Pro Patria Mori” and “KLLD” immediately now here.

Tracklisting:

“Pro Patria Mori”

“KLLD”

“Irradiate All The Earth”

“The Hip”

“Lilibeth”

“Overture To Silence”

“OXYgen”

“Nytric”

“Victoria’s Death”

“The Age Of Great Men”

“Blind” (Korn cover)

“Pro Patria Mori”:

“KLLD”: