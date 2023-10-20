THE MONARCH Feat. Current / Former SOULFLY, MALEVOLENT CREATION, FEAR FACTORY Members Release “Dark Heart Phenomena” Single

The Monarch has released their first single “Dark Heart Phenomena” off of their upcoming full-length album. The brainchild of drummer Dave Kinkade, The Monarch also features vocalist Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within), guitarist Marco Martell (ex-Malevolent Creation), guitarist Marc Rizzo (ill Nino, ex-Soulfly) and bassist Tony Campos (Static-X/ Fear Factory, ex-Soulfly).

The album was recorded by producer Vincent Ippolito (guitarist-Glacier) at Swift Road Studios in Arlington Heights Illinois and mixed & mastered by producer Chris Collier (KoЯn/Whitesnake/Prong) at CMC21 Productions in Las Vegas Nevada.

“Imagine the earth, the planet as a force, having a conscience. Mother nature in her own words. The other perspective is my own, speaking on behalf of mankind. We are a cancer to ourselves as we are constantly trying to kill each other off. The earth’s job is to sustain life and constantly shed itself from the bad in order to keep growing. When the earth starts to die, it speeds up the rejuvenation process…to keep order. Imagine the earth being able to tell us exactly what was wrong with humanity and give us all the abilities to fix it, but instead we choose to over medicate ourselves with media. We blind ourselves to the real problems in the world and thus, end up living a pointless existence. Killing each other over possessions and ideologies as we are sick, and we can never escape ourselves.” - Dave Kinkade

The Monarch’s new album A Moment To Lose Your Breath will be released November 17, 2023. Preorder at artiswarrecords.com.

The Monarch is:

Chris Clancy - Vox

Marco Martell - Guitars

Marc Rizzo - Guitars

Tony Campos - Bass

Dave Kinkade – Drums, piano, choirs, synth

(Photo – Alex Zarek)