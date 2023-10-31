THE MONARCH Feat. Current / Former SOULFLY, MALEVOLENT CREATION, FEAR FACTORY Members Release “When Death Finds You” Video

The Monarch has released their second single “When Death Finds You” off of their upcoming full-length album. The brainchild of drummer Dave Kinkade, The Monarch also features vocalist Chris Clancy (Mutiny Within), guitarist Marco Martell (ex-Malevolent Creation), guitarist Marc Rizzo (ill Nino, ex-Soulfly) and bassist Tony Campos (Static-X/ Fear Factory, ex-Soulfly).

“This is a perspective of death…from deaths perspective if death were really a figure. Death knows all and is the only one true certain fact of life. All of us, no matter how good, bad, rich, poor…will all face death eventually. The element of fate is already deep inside of all of us. Death lives inside every living breathing being. It’s just a matter of how you live your life and how you choose to welcome death that determines when the element of fate will manifest itself. We shouldn’t fear death. Otherwise, life is just a waste as death is certain and final. In the video, ‘Death’ is portrayed by the beauty. She is strong and all-knowing. “The innocent” meets and is welcomed into the arms of death. The current ‘element of fate’ has served her time on the black horizon and now it is time to name a successor. This being of ‘Death’ crowns ‘The Monarch’ and is given her final task…a ride to the end, with wide open arms. ‘The Monarch’ now helms life’s process. It’s all a metaphor and it’s your job as the listener to make it your own.” - The Monarch

The album was recorded by producer Vincent Ippolito (guitarist-Glacier) at Swift Road Studios in Arlington Heights Illinois and mixed & mastered by producer Chris Collier (KoЯn/Whitesnake/Prong) at CMC21 Productions in Las Vegas Nevada.

“Imagine the earth, the planet as a force, having a conscience. Mother nature in her own words. The other perspective is my own, speaking on behalf of mankind. We are a cancer to ourselves as we are constantly trying to kill each other off. The earth’s job is to sustain life and constantly shed itself from the bad in order to keep growing. When the earth starts to die, it speeds up the rejuvenation process…to keep order. Imagine the earth being able to tell us exactly what was wrong with humanity and give us all the abilities to fix it, but instead we choose to over medicate ourselves with media. We blind ourselves to the real problems in the world and thus, end up living a pointless existence. Killing each other over possessions and ideologies as we are sick, and we can never escape ourselves.” - Dave Kinkade

The Monarch’s new album A Moment To Lose Your Breath will be released November 17, 2023. Preorder at artiswarrecords.com.

"When Death Finds You":

"Dark Heart Phemomena":

The Monarch is:

Chris Clancy - Vox

Marco Martell - Guitars

Marc Rizzo - Guitars

Tony Campos - Bass

Dave Kinkade – Drums, piano, choirs, synth

(Photo – Alex Zarek)