THE MOODY BLUES Founding Member MIKE PINDER Dead At 82

The Moody Blues founding member Mike Pinder (keyboards/vocals) passed away on Wednesday, April 24, at the age of 82. Pinder's family shared the following message via the band's Facebook page.

Mike Pinder - Musician, Father, Cosmic Philosopher & Friend

"Michael Thomas Pinder died on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 at his home in Northern California, surrounded by his devoted family. Michael's family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.

"He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, 'Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.' His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come."