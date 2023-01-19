THE MOODY BLUES’ JOHN LODGE To Kick Off "Performs Days Of Future Passed" Tour Next Month; Further Details Revealed

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, is looking forward to his previously announced winter 2023 US tour, “Performs Days Of Future Passed,” launching February 18 in Lexington, MA. Lodge, together with his 10,000 Light Years Band and the Coachella Valley Symphony, will perform The Moody Blues’ iconic Days of Future Passed album - which marked its 55th anniversary on November 10, 2022 - in its entirety, with a special recording by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of YES. The show will be rounded out by Lodge’s self-written classic hits “Ride My See-Saw,” “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band),” and “Isn’t Life Strange.”

Lodge’s tour also coincides with the 50th anniversary of The Moody Blues’ 1972 album Seventh Sojourn (released November 17, 1972 in the US) which spent 5 weeks at Number 1 on Billboard. It featured the above-mentioned Lodge-penned hits “I’m Just A Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)” and “Isn’t Life Strange.”

“Seventh Sojourn was the last of the first seven ‘core’ albums, and for me it was the pinnacle of the Moody Blues as a 'touring band,’” says Lodge. “The two hit singles from the album, 'I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)' and ‘Isn’t Life Strange,' I still feature in my solo shows. When I wrote those songs, I was younger than I am today, but it still amazes me at their continued relevance. What I do know is that they mean as much to me today as they did then, and I can see in the audience that it means the same to them, too. I always feel that we share the deep emotion--the journey, if you will--of these songs together.”

Below are the tour dates and more quotes from John about the show. For tickets, VIP packages - which include a great seat, a personalized video message from John and exclusive merchandise, and more - please visit JohnLodge.com/tour.

For the 55th anniversary of Days of Future Passed, John wanted to do something special to celebrate the album. The Moodies had embarked on a US tour in 2017 to celebrate the 50th, but regrettably stopped touring shortly after, and then, very sadly, Graeme Edge passed away in 2021. However, shortly before his passing, John and Graeme met and spent some special time together, and at that meeting Graeme told John how he hoped John would continue on with the music and keep the Moody Blues’ music alive.

John returned home and realized that what he really wanted to do was revisit this iconic album, honor his lost friends Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, and his other bandmates Justin Hayward and Mike Pinder, but also reimagine it for today. How would he do it differently? Graeme had already recorded a special version of “Late Lament” for John, and John’s great friend (and future son-in-law) Jon Davison (of YES) had recorded “Nights in White Satin” for him, and so the stage was set; John went into the studio and began work with his Musical Director, Alan Hewitt, on both a new show and a new album, details of which are TBA.

The new show, based around the simple tale of “a day in the life of an everyday man,” will highlight all that made Days of Future Passed the ground-breaking album that it was--arguably the start of Progressive Rock. It retains the core emotion of the original album and recreates its incredible orchestration, but at the same time it also brings in a modern feel thanks to the great strides in modern fidelity, and the maturity that comes with the passing of the years. Listen to “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” “Peak Hour,” and more fill the room, and you’ll be taken back to 1967, but at the same time, you’ll hear what John has brought to this new version in his vocals, bass and harmonies, and how he sees the album 55 years later. In its own way, it can also be said to be a reflection of John’s own life.

The electrifying show will also feature a selection of John’s above-mentioned self-written hits. Come and be taken back to The Moody Blues’ shows of the past, featuring John Lodge and including tributes to all his bandmates.

Joining John on stage is his 10,000 Light Years Band: long term collaborator Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) from the Moody Blues touring band, together with Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello). Jon Davison, lead vocalist of YES, will also light up the night with his special renditions of The Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin” and “Tuesday Afternoon.”

“As I said at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Graeme, Mike, Ray, Justin, and I, together with Tony, went into a studio, and seven days later we came out with an album that changed our lives forever,” says Lodge of Days of Future Passed.

He adds: “I’m sorry that the Moodies are no longer touring, and I miss my friends Ray and Graeme deeply, but as I looked back to the past, I realised that I also wanted to look forwards to the Future. My hope is that in this show, and album, you will get to revisit 1967, but at the same time, see how this album has grown with me, and with you. Thank to you the 10,000 Light Years Band, Jon Davison and, of course, Graeme, for their belief in this project and helping bring my vision to life. And thank you to all the fans for Keeping the Faith.”

Tour dates:

February

18 - Cary Hall, Lexington, MA

19 - Flying Monkey, Plymouth, NH

21 - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, NY

22 - The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT

24 - The Cabot, Beverly, MA

25 - Infinity Hall, Hartford, CT

26 - Jane Pickens Theatre, Newport, RI

28 - Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY

March

1 - Sony Hall, New York. NY

3 - Newton Theatre, Newton, NJ (Sold Out)

4 - Keswick Theater, Glenside, PA

6 - Sandler Center, Virginia Beach, VA

7 - Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD

9 - Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

10 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Ponte Vedre, FL

11 - The Lyric Theatre, Stuart, FL

14 - Capitol Theatre, Clearwater, FL

15 - Amaturo Theater, Fort Lauderdale, FL

16 - Rock and Romance Cruise

(Photo - Frank Piercy)