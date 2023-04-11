THE MOODY BLUES' JUSTIN HAYWARD, THE ZOMBIES, ALAN PARSONS, URIAH HEEP, VANILLA FUDGE, GLENN HUGHES And More Confirmed For "On The Blue" Cruise 2024

On The Blue, one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced the return of the world’s greatest classic rock experience at sea, On The Blue Cruise (OTBC), in 2024.

Hosted and headlined by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues (pictured above), and featuring an array of events and musical performances from over twenty-five artists (including 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Zombies), this five-day/five-night full-ship charter cruise will set sail out of Miami, FL aboard the Norwegian Pearl next April 5 -10 and visit two beautiful Caribbean ports: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Nassau, Bahamas.

OTBC’s public on-sale kicks off today, with cabins starting at $1,349.00 per person (double occupancy, not including mandatory taxes and fee supplement). For booking and more info, visit OnTheBlueCruise.com and follow @OnTheBlueCruise on Facebook.

Hayward’s performances will include songs from his solo archives along with deep cuts from five decades of material from The Moody Blues. Plus, fans will be able to attend an intimate Q&A with the rock legend, who will be sharing insight into his career and music.

In addition to Hayward and The Zombies, OTBC 2024's lineup features Alan Parsons, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Little River Band, Al Stewart, Uriah Heep, Vanilla Fudge, Colin Blunstone, Glenn Hughes (performing Deep Purple Live), Rare Earth, John Ford Coley, Leonid and Friends (celebrating the music of Chicago), Ricky Nelson Remembered (featuring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson), The Weeklings ‒ the music and muse of The Beatles, The Skatalites, Randy Hansen, The Young Dubliners, Tom Toomey, The Empty Pockets, Mellow Yellow, Fernando Perdomo’s Yacht Club, Marbin, Bruce Sudano, and Dueling Pianos, with more to be announced.

Beyond the many band performances on multiple stages, the cruise will feature over-the-top, well-curated activities, such as artist photo experiences, themed-nights, Mellow Yellow Dance Party, and Painting with Rock Stars, with much more to be announced.

Norwegian Pearl is designed specifically for the concert cruise market, featuring some of the best venues on the high seas, incredible dining options, and the friendly and attentive service the Norwegian Cruise Line is known for. The ship’s 16 chic dining options, 15 bars and lounges, dazzling casino, tranquil spa, Body Waves fitness center, rock-climbing wall, and spacious Garden Villas are just a few things that make this Jewel-class cruise ship a destination of her own. All accommodations showcase a relaxing vibe with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Stateroom’s feature new furniture, carpeting, headboards, and televisions.

The first port stop on OTBC ‘24 is the breath-taking beauty that is Puerto Plata. Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and a tourism pioneer, Puerto Plata is nestled by the ocean with a mountainous backdrop. The city offers a lively pier (known as the Malecon), colorful shops, and opulent homes from the 1800s. Whether you prefer to spend the day traveling 2,600 feet above sea level in a cable car or hike majestic trails – both options are available if you choose to visit Monte Isabel de Torres. If the ocean is calling your name, visit Sousa Beach where you can sunbathe, swim, snorkel, or grab a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant. For those who want to experience the culture of the Dominican Republic, consider staying in town to explore the unique architecture, enjoy delicious Dominican cuisine, or shop for keepsakes to remind you of the amazing experiences you had in Puerto Plata.

The next stop is Nassau, who’s port just got an extensive $300 million makeover ‒ taking almost four years to complete. The upgrades include a complete revamp of the waterfront area including repairing and expanding Prince George Wharf, additional berths, and a brand-new terminal. Not to mention, there will be event and entertainment spaces, an amphitheater hosting up 3,500 people, a living coral exhibit, as well as local food vendors and shops for guests to peruse. Nassau's best attractions are walking distance from where the ship docks. From Atlantis Aquaventure and Dolphin Encounter tours to relaxing at Blue Lagoon Island Beach Day, the Bahama Islands are magnificent and Nassau is their crown jewel ‒ guaranteed to make the 2024 On The Blue Cruise a vacation experience to remember.

With two music-filled days at sea to keep fans entertained day and night, plus a myriad of events and activities, On The Blue Cruise is a playground for the serious fan where music and a luxury cruise unite for the vacation of a lifetime.

(Top photo - Marta Szczesniak)