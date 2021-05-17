THE MUGSHOTS To Release New Single Featuring VENOM INC.’s MANTAS, MAYHEM's ATTILA CSIHAR; "The Call" Lyric Video Streaming

May 17, 2021, 18 minutes ago

Minotauro Records presents The Mugshots' new single, "Children Of The Night / The Call", printed in a limited (300 copies) 12'' vinyl version, due for release on Friday, May 21. Pre-order here.

"Children Of The Night" features a guitar solo by Jeff “Mantas” Dunn from Venom Inc, while on "The Call" Attila Csihar (Mayhem, Tormentor) declaims some verses by legendary English poet William Blake.

"The Call" lyric video:

The Mugshots, this year celebrating their 20th anniversary, are now recording the new LP, which will feature many renowned special guests.



