THE MUGSHOTS To Release New Single Featuring VENOM INC.’s MANTAS, MAYHEM's ATTILA CSIHAR; "The Call" Lyric Video Streaming
May 17, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Minotauro Records presents The Mugshots' new single, "Children Of The Night / The Call", printed in a limited (300 copies) 12'' vinyl version, due for release on Friday, May 21. Pre-order here.
"Children Of The Night" features a guitar solo by Jeff “Mantas” Dunn from Venom Inc, while on "The Call" Attila Csihar (Mayhem, Tormentor) declaims some verses by legendary English poet William Blake.
The Mugshots, this year celebrating their 20th anniversary, are now recording the new LP, which will feature many renowned special guests.