THE NATIVE HOWL Drop New Single / Visualizer "Can't Sleep"

The Native Howl, purveyors of their own genre-blurring sound "Thrash Grass" who captivated audiences by winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, have dropped their new song "Can't Sleep" (via Sumerian Records).

Speaking about the track, the band shared: "Like much of The Native Howl’s catalog, 'Can’t Sleep' was inspired by cinema while touring. The film The Matrix had a large role in the song’s rowdy instrumental and vocal delivery, while the over-exerting lifestyle of being in a touring band did the rest. The lyrical themes of struggle, loss, and desperation came from personal experience."

Previously, the quartet dropped their track "Sons Of Destruction", their first after signing with Sumerian Records. Stream "Can't Sleep" here, watch the visualizer below.

Fans will have their chance to see The Native Howl on the road starting in December in support of Zakk Sabbath. Confirmed dates are as listed:

December

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

January

3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

(Photo credit: Bryan Beasley)