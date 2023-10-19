THE NATIVE HOWL Drop New Single / Visualizer "Can't Sleep"
The Native Howl, purveyors of their own genre-blurring sound "Thrash Grass" who captivated audiences by winning Season 1 of the hit TV series No Cover, have dropped their new song "Can't Sleep" (via Sumerian Records).
Speaking about the track, the band shared: "Like much of The Native Howl’s catalog, 'Can’t Sleep' was inspired by cinema while touring. The film The Matrix had a large role in the song’s rowdy instrumental and vocal delivery, while the over-exerting lifestyle of being in a touring band did the rest. The lyrical themes of struggle, loss, and desperation came from personal experience."
Previously, the quartet dropped their track "Sons Of Destruction", their first after signing with Sumerian Records. Stream "Can't Sleep" here, watch the visualizer below.
Fans will have their chance to see The Native Howl on the road starting in December in support of Zakk Sabbath. Confirmed dates are as listed:
December
5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Pomona, CA - Glass House
8 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room
9 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater
18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
January
3 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
5 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
6 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
(Photo credit: Bryan Beasley)