THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN "FABS" SCHWARZ Returns With New RUNAMOK Single "Creeping Beauty"; New Album To Be Released Soon

The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz, who has been experimenting with his Who Brought The Dog and SixMixSix projects in recent years, has returned to dishing out full-on metal in the form of a new Runamok single.

Fabs: "Okay, let's get this one started. I guess it was just about time to make another Runamok album for no other reason but F.U.N.! The lyrics once again were done by Carl Begai (BraveWords). A big thanx goes out to Jeff Waters and Dave Mustaine for inventing this kind of music, which I have enjoyed since I was 15 years old.

Here is the first single, 'Creeping Beauty'. I think the whole thing will stay Bandcamp exclusive. There will be no promo for this album so spread the word....Thrash with class!!"

Check out the track below; purchase it here.