THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN SCHWARZ Releases Lyric Video For "Third Eye" From SIXMIXSIX Synth Wave Project

The New Black guitarist / Who Brought The Dog frontman Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz has kept himself busy during lockdown with more musical experimentation. He recently released a full album of '80s-inspired synth wave tunes under the moniker SixMixSix. Prior to the album release, Schwarz unleashed a lyric video for the non-album track "Third Eye" featuring vocalist Alen Ljubic.

Following is Schwarz's announcement for the SixMixSix debut:

"It is finally here! Grab your headphones, choose a platform and have a nice 40 minute trip. I would recommend Bandcamp because of the best available quality out there. If you want to support this project, tell it to your synthwave friends and share the album. Peace out."

Check it out via the player below. The album is also available via Soundcloud and Spotify.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://sixmixsix.bandcamp.com/album/sixmixsix" href="https://sixmixsix.bandcamp.com/album/sixmixsix">SIXMIXSIX by SIXMIXSIX</a>

Tracklist:

"The Howler"

"Antarktos"

"Evening Star"

"Continuity"

"Star Winds"

"Azathoth"

"Night Gaunts"

"Nyarlathotep"

"The Gardens Of Yin"

The New Black is a hard rock band hailing from Würzburg, Germany, launched in 2007 by Svhwarz and guitarist Christof Leim. They have released four albums to date via AFM Records: The New Black (2009), II: Better in Black (2011), III: Cut Loose (2013) and A Monster’s Life (2016).