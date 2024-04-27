THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN SCHWARZ Releases New SIXMIXSIX Synth Wave Instrumental Track "Battlefield"; New Album In The Works

SixMixSix began as an experiment, with The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz uploading instrumental compositions with no expectations beyond his own artistic satisfaction. Slowly but surely, he found his new comfort zone and SixMixSix evolved into a full-on project.

Fabs has checked in with a new SixMixSix update:

"This is first single from my upcoming SixMixSix album called 'Battlefield'. It's all about the epic battle between humans and aliens....yes, i'ts aliens! Get ready for a lot of heavy guitars and wicked industrial sounds. Get ready for the Battlefield!"

Battlefield by SIXMIXSIX

In 2022, Fabs unleashed a full length SixMixSix album, ROAR!, via RetroSynth Records. The album cover artwork, tracklist and the line-up of guest vocalists for ROAR! are available below.

Tracklist:

"Hate Me In Return" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Skull And Bones" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Third Eye" (Alen Ljubic / Gloomball)

"A Man Of Power" (Charly Steinhauer /Paradox)

"Home Is Not A Place"

"Laserlust" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Runaway" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Disco Blue" (Fludid / The New Black)

The New Black is a hard rock band hailing from Würzburg, Germany, launched in 2007 by Schwarz and guitarist Christof Leim. They have released four albums to date via AFM Records: The New Black (2009), II: Better in Black (2011), III: Cut Loose (2013) and A Monster’s Life (2016).