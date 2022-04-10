THE NEW BLACK Guitarist FABIAN SCHWARZ Releases New SIXMIXSIX Synth Wave​ Single "Five Best Things" Featuring Bandmate / Vocalist FLUDID

The New Black guitarist / Who Brought The Dog frontman Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz kept himself busy during lockdown with more musical experimentation. He recently released unleashed a full lenghth album, ROAR!, via RetroSynth Records.

Schwarz has followed up with a non-album single, "Five Best Things", featuring The New Black vocalist Fludid, and lyrics penned by The New Black guitarist CHristof Leim.

Pick up "Five Best Things" via Bandcamnp here.

The album cover artwork, tracklist and the line-up of guest vocalists for ROAR! are available below.

Tracklist:

"Hate Me In Return" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Skull And Bones" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Third Eye" (Alen Ljubic / Gloomball)

"A Man Of Power" (Charly Steinhauer /Paradox)

"Home Is Not A Place"

"Laserlust" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Runaway" (Bina / Savanna Skean)

"Disco Blue" (Fludid / The New Black)

"Hate Me In Return"

The New Black is a hard rock band hailing from Würzburg, Germany, launched in 2007 by Schwarz and guitarist Christof Leim. They have released four albums to date via AFM Records: The New Black (2009), II: Better in Black (2011), III: Cut Loose (2013) and A Monster’s Life (2016).