THE NEW ROSES Launch Lyric Video For New Song "1st Time For Everything"

There’s a “1st Time For Everything”. German rockers, The New Roses, have released a second single from their upcoming fifth studio album, Sweet Poison, out October 21 via Napalm Records. The band delivers with “1st Time For Everything” - a smooth sing-along hymn with catchy hooks that would make the likes of Bon Jovi proud.

After their previous record, Nothing But Wild, hit the Top 10 on the German album charts, the quartet went on to share stages with rock legends like the Scorpions, Saxon and Accept. This summer, they even had the chance to tour with genre giants KISS and were the first German band invited on the KISS Kruise. Sweet Poison bottles this potent energy on record, convincing with authentic hard rock and enormous hit density. The New Roses are on the way to the top of rock.

The New Roses on the new song: “’1st Time For Everything’ isn’t just a love song about two people. It’s a love song to Rock’n’Roll and to all the people that love this music. And we can’t wait to see you all and sing it together.“

Watch the lyric video for “1st Time For Everything”:

Their latest effort, Sweet Poison, opens with the guitar-driven anthem "My Kinda Crazy," which kicks off the album in a worthy manner. In addition to rousing anthems, Sweet Poison features authentically rocking Americana tracks like "Playing With Fire" and "Sweet Gloria." "Warpaint" is undoubtedly a massive track in which the band unleashes its intangible energy with hard guitar riffs and powerful drums, while "The Usual Suspects" and "1st Time For Everything" impress with their catchy choruses. Tracks like "Dead Of Night" build on a distinct melody and develop into strong stadium rock anthems. With songs like "All I Ever Needed", The New Roses also show their softer side. The strong mid-tempo rock ballad revives the atmosphere of Guns N' Roses' moving ballads, while front man Timmy Rough passionately presents the full range of his voice, which can also be heard impressively on the touching acoustic track "True Love".

Sweet Poison is an outstanding rock album with an impressive hit density, seeing the band outdo themselves again and again, reviving true 80s rock. Hold on tight, because The New Roses shift up a gear and take you on a journey to the horizon of American rock grandeur.

Timmy Rough on the new album: “When we recorded Sweet Poison, we took all the bad vibes, all our struggle and disappointments of the last two years and turned them into this incredibly positive, high energy Rock n' Roll album. We don’t bitch at all, we wanna move forward and take our audience along with us. We stayed on our musical path, in fact I’d say we even went back closer to our roots and added some more of our Blues and Southern spirit while still keeping the catchy melodies of our last records. But hey, talk is cheap, so turn it up and have some fun.“

Sweet Poison is available to pre-order in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled Red Black (limited to 300 copies)

- CD Digipak + Wristband

- CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"My Kinda Crazy"

"Playing With Fire"

"All I Ever Needed"

"The Usual Suspects"

"Warpaint"

"Dead Of Night"

"True Love"

"1st Time For Everything"

"Sweet Gloria"

"The Lion In You"

"Veins Of This Town"



"The Usual Suspects" video:

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar

Dizzy Daniels - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

(Photo - Vera Friederich)