THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Announce Give Us The Moon Album

Acclaimed AOR force The Night Flight Orchestra have announced their seventh studio album. The band’s most cinematic offering to date, Give Us The Moon, is set for release on January 31, 2025 via Napalm Records. Founded in 2007 by members of high-profile bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, The Night Flight Orchestra have been nominated three times for the Swedish Grammis, gathering millions of streams with their hits.

Having won over international live audiences with their incredibly entertaining performances on multiple tours and at enormous festivals such as Wacken Open Air, The Night Flight Orchestra are taking off on a full European tour at the end of January. Tickets are already on sale, so make sure to grab yours before it is too late.

Check out the album artwork below and stay tuned for new music and more information on Give Us The Moon – pre-orders are starting soon.

The Night Flight Orchestra comments:

“How excited can you possibly get from announcing a new album? Well let us tell you: We are shaking with excitement, hanging from chandeliers, doing butterfly strokes in sparkling wine, making snow angels in icing sugar and climbing Mont Blanc in stilettos. THAT’S how excited we are. Now give us the moon, will ya?”

Moon Over Europe 2025:

January

30 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 13

31 – Lyon, France – O Totem Live

France

1 – London, UK – Garage

2 – Paris, France – Petit Brain

4 – Bilbao, Spain – Sana27

7 – Madrid, Spain – Mon

8 – Barcelona, Spain – Wolf

11 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club

13 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert

14 – Vienna, Austria – Szene

15 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

16 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

18 – Aarau, Switzerlad – KIFF

19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos Saal

20 – Nuremberg, Germany – Hirsch

21 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage

22 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

24 – Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli

The Night Flight Orchestra is:

Björn Strid - Vocals

Sharlee D’Angelo - Bass

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums

Sebastian Forslund - Guitar, Percussions

John Lönnmyr - Keys

Rasmus Ehrnborn - Guitar

Anna Brygard - Backing Vocals

Åsa Lundman - Backing Vocals

(Photo - Linda Florin / Graphic: Carlos Holmberg)