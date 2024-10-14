THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Announce Give Us The Moon Album
October 14, 2024, an hour ago
Acclaimed AOR force The Night Flight Orchestra have announced their seventh studio album. The band’s most cinematic offering to date, Give Us The Moon, is set for release on January 31, 2025 via Napalm Records. Founded in 2007 by members of high-profile bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, The Night Flight Orchestra have been nominated three times for the Swedish Grammis, gathering millions of streams with their hits.
Having won over international live audiences with their incredibly entertaining performances on multiple tours and at enormous festivals such as Wacken Open Air, The Night Flight Orchestra are taking off on a full European tour at the end of January. Tickets are already on sale, so make sure to grab yours before it is too late.
Check out the album artwork below and stay tuned for new music and more information on Give Us The Moon – pre-orders are starting soon.
The Night Flight Orchestra comments:
“How excited can you possibly get from announcing a new album? Well let us tell you: We are shaking with excitement, hanging from chandeliers, doing butterfly strokes in sparkling wine, making snow angels in icing sugar and climbing Mont Blanc in stilettos. THAT’S how excited we are. Now give us the moon, will ya?”
Moon Over Europe 2025:
January
30 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 13
31 – Lyon, France – O Totem Live
France
1 – London, UK – Garage
2 – Paris, France – Petit Brain
4 – Bilbao, Spain – Sana27
7 – Madrid, Spain – Mon
8 – Barcelona, Spain – Wolf
11 – Milan, Italy – Legend Club
13 – Budapest, Hungary – Durer Kert
14 – Vienna, Austria – Szene
15 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
16 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum
18 – Aarau, Switzerlad – KIFF
19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos Saal
20 – Nuremberg, Germany – Hirsch
21 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Substage
22 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
24 – Hamburg, Germany – Bahnhof Pauli
The Night Flight Orchestra is:
Björn Strid - Vocals
Sharlee D’Angelo - Bass
Jonas Källsbäck - Drums
Sebastian Forslund - Guitar, Percussions
John Lönnmyr - Keys
Rasmus Ehrnborn - Guitar
Anna Brygard - Backing Vocals
Åsa Lundman - Backing Vocals
(Photo - Linda Florin / Graphic: Carlos Holmberg)