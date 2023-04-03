THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA - New Single / Video "The Sensation" Released

The Night Flight Orchestra are back with their first new music of 2023. After a successful run of European dates last November, and the completion of an outstanding leg through Scandinavia in March, the Swedes follow up with their new single, "The Sensation". The new song pays tribute to late guitarist David Andersson.

"The Sensation" is accompanied by a brand new music video, which can be viewed below. Stream the new song here.

The Night Flight Orchestra about the single: "'The Sensation' is the first in a series of brand new singles being released this year. It carries everything this band is about: glorious riffage, soaring vocals, infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. The lyric is also a tribute to the late great David Andersson and the many journeys Björn shared with him."

Singer Björn Strid comments: “This video shows the rise of a very young female star and the realization of what goes on behind the curtains, when the glitter fades. It shatters her universe but she rises above it in her grand debut in this deliciously tacky game show, where in the end winners are made and losers fade.



The cover art is also inspired by a written note, that David Andersson left us all with: 'Should anybody be reading this, I want you to know that I now am an astronaut. I’m on my way, somewhere out in space, with the aim of eventually being transformed into a ball of ice, with a tail of fire.'"