THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Perform "Black Stars" At Bloodstock Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid, performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2022 on August 14. The festival has shared pro-shot video of the band performing their song "Black Stars". Check it out below:

Previously posted footage of the band performing "Divinyls" at the fest can be viewed below:

Guitarist David Andersson, of Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, passed away on September 14 at 47 years of age. Strid paid tribute to Andersson with the following mesage:

"Good night dear Dr Andersson. Really hope you can rest now. Together we created magic until that dark hole couldn’t be filled anymore. The alcohol and your mental illness took you away from us. It hurt so much to witness it. So glad I got to see you one last time at the hospital and have one last hour of classics and listen to some old hits from the past, before you fell asleep. I kissed your forehead and said 'See you on the river side' like my grandmother used to say. My grandmother, whom you invited on New Year's Eve probably 10 years ago, when you flamed beets in Gammeldansk. Will do my utmost to carry on our common musical legacy. Thank you for everything you taught me and the unforgettable travels we made together. Taxi trip to Palm Springs. A staircase in St Petersburg. A bridge in New Jersey. We tuned all that and much, much more. Thank you."



