THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Release Brand New Single "Black Stars And Diamonds"

With festival season well under way, The Night Flight Orchestra are here to deliver the ultimate summer hit with their brand new single, "Black Stars And Diamonds". Stream the song here, and below.

Frontman Björn Strid comments on the track: “This song is the ultimate weekend tribute, where fallen angels, dreams of glitter and late summer twilight unite in an exploding cocktail.”

This release also marks a change in the lineup with the addition of a new backing vocalist. Björn excitedly comments: “We are very thrilled to officially welcome the amazing Åsa Lundman to the fold! This marks a new era for the band as her and Anna Brygård unite as the unstoppable back up duo The Aeromanticas. Make sure you follow them on social media! We are very thrilled to share this new single with you, which debuts this amazing back up duo. The future looks so damn bright you ought to use the bottom of champagne bottles as goggles! Enjoy!”

Lineup:

Björn Strid – Lead and Backing vocals

David Andersson – Guitars

Sharlee D’Angelo – Bass

Sebastian Forslund – Guitars, percussion

Jonas Källsbäck – Drums

John Manhattan Lönnmyr – Keyboards

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

Åsa Lundman– Backing Vocals