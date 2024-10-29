THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA Release Nostalgic New Single And Music Video "Shooting Velvet"; New Album Details Revealed

The Night Flight Orchestra’s new album and Napalm Records debut, Give Us The Moon, is set for release on January 31, and today the band offers a first taste of what’s to come with “Shooting Velvet”. The beautifully nostalgic new single arrives with an official music video.

Founded in 2007, The Night Flight Orchestra already have six albums and three Swedish Grammis nominations as well as millions of streams and countless exciting live shows under their belts.

The multifaceted new offering continues The Night Flight Orchestra’s mission of protecting true AOR and will impress fans and critics alike with its spellbinding storylines, brilliant musicianship and unique sound. To celebrate the album release, The Night Flight Orchestra will head on a full European tour at the end of January. Make sure to pre-order your copy of Give Us The Moon now and check out the exciting music video for “Shooting Velvet” below.

The Night Flight Orchestra comments: “Here’s the first taste of the new TNFO universe that is Give Us The Moon. Let yourself be mesmerized by the pulsating foundation and grandiose chorus of this glittery effort. This song is about keeping the highs, fighting the lows and never skipping a beat. We shall be watching you from the moon as you lace your shiny shoes. Enjoy ‘Shooting Velvet’!”

Watch the “Shooting Velvet” music video:

Founded in 2007 by members of high-profile bands such as Soilwork, Arch Enemy and Mean Streak, over the years The Night Flight Orchestra have been nominated three times for the Swedish Grammis, gathering millions of streams via their hits. The band has also won over live audiences internationally with their incredibly entertaining performances, including enormous festivals like Wacken Open Air and even opening for KISS on their very last two shows in Sweden at legendary Dalhalla, as well as several successful European tours and a Latin American tour in summer 2024.

The 13-track album takes the listener on an exciting sonic journey, balancing between uplifting escapism and captivating stories inspired by real life events. The album's themes span the likes of heroines and temptresses to liberation and romantic nostalgia, set to backdrops of abandoned cities and cosmic tides.The intro track “Final Call” sets the scene for Give Us The Moon before impressive opening track “Stratus”. The intro of “Like The Beating Of A Heart” captures the listener from its first notes, leading into an irresistibly catchy chorus. Massive “Melbourne, May I?” is a classic The Night Flight Orchestra anthem, featuring captivating solos that are equally prominent on following track “Miraculous”. The Night Flight Orchestra slows it down for the emotional “Paloma”, before again diving into different soundscapes on the exciting, uplifting “Cosmic Tide”. The title track “Give Us The Moon” builds into a singalong chorus, before the band continues their trademark of name-dropping streets and cities on “A Paris Point Of View”, that features fascinating instrumentation including particularly 80s-inspired keys and groovy bass. Sentimental “Runaways” feels like a part of a movie, only partially because of the attention-grabbing intro track before the first notes. The Night Flight Orchestra gets the tempo up once more for “Way To Spend The Night” before epic closing track “Stewardess, Empress, Hot Mess (And The Captain Of Pain)” wraps up The Night Flight Orchestra’s most cinematic masterpiece so far.

Give Us The Moon is free from the limitations of one genre or style, although many of the soundscapes of the album draw inspiration from the 80s, making the album a varied, exciting adventure. The album was produced by THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA and Sebastian Forslund, who also mixed the album, and is mastered by Plec Johansson at award-winning The Panic Room Studios. The galactic artwork was once again created by the talented Giorgia Carteri Boarding is completed - fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the flight!

The Night Flight Orchestra about their new album: “We have never worked harder on an album before and what a journey it’s been. We feel that this album has it all and there’s no way we could have done any better. It’s an explosion of emotions and cinematic landscapes where you’ll be catapulted into space and then land smoothly while feeling right at home. It will be your haven and your grand escape all at once. We hope you will connect to this album with every fiber of your body and mind, just like we do. Please do enjoy Give Us The Moon!”

Give Us The Moon will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Splatter Vinyl incl booklet, poster and flight ticket

- Digisleeve incl booklet, hip bag and sleeping mask

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Vinyl

- 1LP Gatefold Salmon Pink – band exclusive

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black Vinyl

- Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order here

Give Us The Moon tracklisting:

"Final Call" (Intro)

"Stratus"

"Shooting Velvet"

"Like The Beating Of A Heart"

"Melbourne, May I?"

"Miraculous"

"Paloma"

"Cosmic Tide"

"Give Us The Moon"

"A Paris Point Of View"

"Runaways"

"Way To Spend The Night"

"Stewardess, Empress, Hot Mess (And The Captain Of Pain)"

Moon Over Europe 2025:

January

30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 13

31 - Lyon, France - O Totem Live

February

1 - London, UK - Garage

2 - Paris, France - Petit Brain

4 - Bilbao, Spain - Sana27

7 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Wolf

11 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

18 - Aarau, Switzerlad - KIFF

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

20 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

21 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

22 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

The Night Flight Orchestra is:

Björn Strid - Vocals

Sharlee D’Angelo - Bass

Jonas Källsbäck - Drums

Sebastian Forslund - Guitar, Percussions

John Lönnmyr - Keys

Rasmus Ehrnborn - Guitar

Anna Brygard - Backing Vocals

Åsa Lundman - Backing Vocals

(Photo - Linda Florin)