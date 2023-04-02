THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA To Release New Single "The Sensation" This Monday In Tribute To Late Guitarist DAVID ANDERSSON; Teaser Available

The Night Flight Orchestra, featuring Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid, will release their new single, "The Sensation", on Monday, April 3rd. Check out the teaser below and pre-save the single here.

The band has issued the following message regarding the single:

"'The Sensation' will be the first in a series of brand new singles being released this year. It carries everything this band is about: glorious riffage, soaring vocals, infectious rhythms and unforgettable melodies. The lyric is also a tribute to the late great David Andersson and the many journeys Björn shared with him.

The cover art is inspired by a written note, that David all left us with: 'Should anybody be reading this, I want you to know that I now am an astronaut. I’m on my way, somewhere out in space, with the aim of eventually being transformed into a ball of ice, with a tail of fire.'"

David Andersson, guitarist for Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, passed away in September 2022 at 47 years of age. Frontman for both bands, Björn "Speed" Strid, paid tribute to Andersson with the following mesage:

"Good night dear Dr Andersson. Really hope you can rest now. Together we created magic until that dark hole couldn’t be filled anymore. The alcohol and your mental illness took you away from us. It hurt so much to witness it. So glad I got to see you one last time at the hospital and have one last hour of classics and listen to some old hits from the past, before you fell asleep. I kissed your forehead and said 'See you on the river side' like my grandmother used to say. My grandmother, whom you invited on New Year's Eve probably 10 years ago, when you flamed beets in Gammeldansk. Will do my utmost to carry on our common musical legacy. Thank you for everything you taught me and the unforgettable travels we made together. Taxi trip to Palm Springs. A staircase in St Petersburg. A bridge in New Jersey. We tuned all that and much, much more. Thank you."

(Photo - Stewart Munro Photography)