THE NOCTAMBULANT Reveal "Blackened Swords Of Satan" Lyric Video

Jacksonville, Florida's black metal outfit The Noctambulant have shared the video for their song, “Blackened Swords Of Satan”, from their new EP, Hellrazor.

The Noctambulant comments on the track: "We are incredibly excited to release our latest single, 'Blackened Swords Of Satan'.This track is an homage to the things we loved growing up. Loud rock n roll, wizards, epic metal and clanging of steel. Featuring Mr. Damage of the incredible Chrome Division, let 'Blackened Swords Of Satan' take you to a time of knights and demons."

In February, The Noctambulant released the video for "Hellrazor". The title track of their new EP is the perfect representation of how the band has transformed from straightforward melodic black metal into an aesthetic more authentic to their southern Floridian roots.

Frontman E. Helvete commented, “For me personally, this rebrand and music video was very personal. The video was shot on our family property, of which I'm the fourth generation to live here. I spent so many years trying to fit into the Scandanavian/European motif, that it started to feel disingenuous. So after our last album, The Cold And Formless Deep, the band and I decided to look at what makes us unique in the Black Metal landscape, and that is our origin. From the swamps and bayous of the south, we found a love of extreme metal tempered with our own brand and influences.”