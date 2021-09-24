THE NOCTAMBULANT Sign To Non Serviam Records

U.S. melodic black metal band The Noctambulant have inked a deal with the Dutch label Non Serviam Records.

Their new album will be released autumn 2021 as a physical CD Digipak and through all digital platforms.

Comment by The Noctambulant: “To become a part of the Non Serviam Records family is an achievement that we are very proud of. We know several Non Serviam bands already and we will now form an alliance so powerful that only darkness can master.”

Added by Non Serviam Records CEO Ricardo Gelok: “By hearing the first dark, melodic and evil tones of The Noctambulant, I knew that this is a band that I have to sign. Every time I listen to their, I experience a dark ritual. The Noctambulant is an asset for the label, and we are really pleased to work with this great, and hard-working band!”