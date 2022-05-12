THE OBSESSED Announce New Lineup - "We Look Forward To Seeing You Out On The Road!"

Doom legends, The Obsessed, have a new band lineup, and are set to hit the road. Frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich has issued the following statement:

"Hello friends, I am proud to announce the new The Obsessed lineup! On bass Chris Angleberger (Tranquilizer), on 2nd guitar Jason Taylor (Sierra, Witches of God), Brian Costantino on drums, Wino on guitar and vocals. We will be doing a string of shows en route to Ripplefest in Austin, and back. We look forward to seeing you out on the road! Tour dates coming soon."

