THE OBSESSED Release New Single "Realize A Dream", Announce US Tour

US doom metal giants The Obsessed have released their new single, "Realize A Dream", taken from their upcoming fifth studio album, Gilded Sorrow, to be released on February 16th through Ripple Music. The band will be touring the United States extensively this spring in support of the new release.

Says frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich about the song: "This track is an example of how amazing the universe is: I wrote this track while still in high school. Later, I showed it to Dale Flood, who asked to record it on the Unorthodox's Asylum album, engineered by Frank Marchand. Fast forward to The Obsessed's Sacred sessions with Frank. Out of the blue, he said that we should cover this Unorthodox song. I replied, 'Realize A Dream?' He said, 'Yeah, how did you know?'. 'Because I wrote it!' This song is about destiny, questions on existence, and a human's quest for answers related to life. It's a real old song, but still relevant in my opinion."

Stream / download "Realize A Dream" at this location.

Fronted by legendary guitarist and vocalist Scott "Wino" Weinrich, iconic doom and heavy metal powerhouse The Obsessed comes roaring back after seven years with their new studio album and Ripple Music debut, Gilded Sorrow. Expanded to a four-piece with Jason Taylor on rhythm guitar, their music is more aggressive, straightforward and downright mean than ever before: firing on all cylinders, the foursome delivers their most rocking album of all time with Gilded Sorrow. Described by Wino as "the heaviest thing he's ever done," this new sonic onslaught from the mighty East Coast foursome is about to leave an indelible mark on the 2024 heavy music landscape!

Gilded Sorrow was produced by Frank Marchand, Scott "Wino" Weinrich and Jason Taylor. Mixed and engineered by Frank Marchand and mastered by Alan Douches. It will be issued on vinyl, CD and digital on February 16th through Ripple Music.

Tracklisting:

"Daughter Of An Echo"

"It’s Not OK"

"Realize A Dream"

"Gilded Sorrow"

"Stoned Back To The Bomb Age"

"Wellspring/Dark Sunshine"

"Jailine"

"Yen Sleep"

"Lucky Free Nice Machine"

Pre-orders can be placed here.

Catch The Obsessed on tour with Howling Giant and Gozu:

March

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy

14 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

15 - Richmond, VA - Cobra Cabana

16 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern

17 - Asheville, NC - The Odd

19 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply

20 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia

22 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

23 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

26 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground

27 - Los Angeles, CA - Resident

28 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants Brewing

29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

30 - Las Vegas, NV - The Usual Place

31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

April

1 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

5 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground

6 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

9 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

10 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

11 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

12 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows